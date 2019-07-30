Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Bce (BCE) Holding by $3.50 Million as Stock Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Has Increased Post Hldgs (POST) Holding by $1.02 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 79,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.03M, up from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 233,719 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 410.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 286,271 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W sold 2,500 shares worth $240,374. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.

