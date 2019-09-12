Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined; Pure Financial Advisors Stake in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $418,496

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, down from 5,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 61,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 890,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50M, down from 952,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1.20 million shares traded or 67.47% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (A (ZURVY) by 205,173 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $69.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 312,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.37 per share. VET’s profit will be $18.57 million for 33.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for September 16, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vermillion Energy 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 10,863 shares to 439,657 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 22,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.