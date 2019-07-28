Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) as Market Value Rose; Brighton Jones Trimmed Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 152,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.63 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.93M, down from 79,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 22/05/2018 – Amazon’s Facial Recognition Fans Big Brother Fears; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 337 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,662 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Mistake Is Shopify’s Gain – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selz Ltd Co stated it has 11,300 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 360 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt, a Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kidder Stephen W reported 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Liability reported 501,183 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Monetta Svcs invested in 5,700 shares. Mairs And Power Incorporated owns 616 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And stated it has 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 7,832 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,760 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 738 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 7,986 shares to 238,537 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN).