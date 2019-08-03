Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) Stake by $14.61 Million as Share Price Rose; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 152,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.63 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Sees China Business Doubling Over Five Years (Video); 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 09/05/2018 – ‘These are extraordinarily serious allegations’: Pharma giant Novartis faces questions over payments to a Michael Cohen-linked organization; 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88B for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $142.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 48,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 76,614 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bessemer Grp accumulated 3,325 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 23,798 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp reported 0.53% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 15,416 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 1,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.11% or 17,522 shares. 98,329 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Pnc Financial Serv Gru invested in 0% or 1,351 shares. Cna Fincl Corp reported 13,625 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 29,600 shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.