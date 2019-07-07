Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Position; Patterson Companies (PDCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 127 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 105 sold and reduced holdings in Patterson Companies Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 86.53 million shares, down from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Patterson Companies Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 74 Increased: 88 New Position: 39.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 38,415 shares as Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)’s stock declined 9.00%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.06M shares with $118.55 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Genuine Parts Co. now has $15.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 406,813 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 5.03% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.59 per share. GPC’s profit will be $243.92 million for 15.81 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.47% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC) stake by 57,704 shares to 3.00M valued at $121.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stake by 29,569 shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Johnson Controls International was raised too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. 5,000 Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) shares with value of $495,050 were bought by Sonnemaker Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 0.1% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,683 shares. First Tru Advisors LP owns 351,993 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.44% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co stated it has 17,955 shares. Parsec Fincl reported 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation has 1.29% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 41,469 shares. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,981 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Barclays Public Llc invested in 256,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 1,186 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 248 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Clean Yield Group stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

