Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding by $20.45 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 346,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.07M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 1.08 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 4,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31M, down from 206,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 673,866 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 962,981 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.04% stake. Boston Lc holds 0.19% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 63,367 shares. Creative Planning owns 36,059 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.45% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Synovus Fincl accumulated 212,153 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 378,301 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 20,583 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Continental Advisors Lc owns 41,492 shares. Lpl Lc owns 68,275 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 176,961 shares.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All eyes on banks’ Q2 earnings next week – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BB&T, SunTrust pledges $60B to low-, moderate-income communities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why SunTrust Banks Climbed 10.5% in April – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T (NYSE: BBT), SunTrust (NYSE: STI) merger creates Orlando real estate opportunities – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 100,327 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $111.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 506,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.48 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 69,730 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Gru Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Lmr Prtn Llp owns 10,842 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 40 shares. American Research has invested 3.64% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Arrow Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 385 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Texas Capital Fincl Bank Tx has invested 0.63% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ghp Inc owns 33,485 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 76 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Com has 15,100 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,252 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. video streaming app YouNow files cryptocurrency offering with SEC – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Affimed Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, ADI – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 54,005 shares to 308,066 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).