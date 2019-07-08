Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Archer (ADM) as Shares Declined; Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Market Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 90,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49M, up from 338,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.91. About 1.67M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $184.8. About 307,496 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has invested 0.62% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 81,255 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Group Lc stated it has 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Cohen And Steers has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 104,326 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 400,270 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc stated it has 200 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Com reported 470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 7,848 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&R Mgmt has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 177,741 shares. 266,231 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc. Garde Capital invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 62,180 were accumulated by Johnson Fin Grp Inc Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF) by 11,425 shares to 31,593 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 181,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche Telekom Ag (Adr) (DTEGY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542. Felsinger Donald E had bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 197,616 shares to 171,381 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 175,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap invested in 0.01% or 2,491 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6.83M shares or 3.95% of the stock. Renaissance Lc owns 2.09M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 41,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 160,364 shares. Asset reported 15,207 shares. Joho Ltd Company accumulated 16,462 shares. Raymond James Na reported 7,864 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Numerixs Tech stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2.51 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 275,056 are owned by Cibc World Markets Corp. Fort Washington Investment Oh stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).