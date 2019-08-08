Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised By $1.91 Million Its British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) Stake; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 46,623 shares as British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 801,111 shares with $33.45 million value, up from 754,488 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc ( now has $86.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.85, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 11 decreased and sold their stakes in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 1.62 million shares, down from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) stake by 132,486 shares to 462,615 valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) stake by 270,235 shares and now owns 5,115 shares. Roche Holding Ag (Adr) (RHHBY) was reduced too.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $180.50 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 61.55 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 23,917 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 63,750 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 213,546 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 29,375 shares traded or 84.68% up from the average. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.