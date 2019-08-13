Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $8.83 Million; Share Value Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Boosted by $14.60 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 55,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 60,457 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 116,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 196.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 87,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 131,893 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.05M, up from 44,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $168.35. About 897,584 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Management holds 5,515 shares. Arrow holds 0.6% or 15,361 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 8.23 million shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.06% or 12,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.22% or 3.30 million shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 71,755 shares. Federated Pa reported 61,023 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bath Savings reported 0.41% stake. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca owns 2,032 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Signaturefd has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nadler Fin Group Inc invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York, a New York-based fund reported 18,185 shares. Pggm Invests reported 276,484 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability has 774,700 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 17,940 shares to 177,243 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsc Communications Inc by 68,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,084 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daimler Ag (Adr) by 95,894 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 43,503 are held by Salem Investment Counselors. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.27% or 37,182 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.78% or 94,097 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 51,032 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,219 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Llc has 0.73% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 47,854 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 0.13% or 1,465 shares. Duncker Streett And invested in 15,630 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Pension Service has 735,738 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alethea Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Perkins Coie Tru, a Washington-based fund reported 14,765 shares. Tanaka reported 2.89% stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

