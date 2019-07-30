Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Corning (GLW) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Rose, Veritable LP Increased Stake by $398,700

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 10,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 606,768 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 100,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.35 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.00 million, down from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 5.83M shares traded or 17.41% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,065 shares to 3,096 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,662 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 198,366 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 185,219 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 82,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,232 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Lc. Investec Asset North America Inc, New York-based fund reported 18,018 shares. Boltwood Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,199 shares. Bluecrest Capital, a Guernsey-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 30,286 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. 1,331 were reported by Qs Limited Liability Co. 1,141 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. D E Shaw & invested in 0.01% or 55,747 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation stated it has 101,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 41,929 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J reported 0.46% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Inv has invested 0.95% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Patten And Patten Tn owns 16,561 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 11,597 shares. Telemark Asset Management Lc reported 300,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,700 shares. Leavell Management holds 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 13,050 shares. Concorde Asset Lc owns 7,825 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 11.11M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pension Serv reported 0.13% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.11% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 3.42M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested 0.46% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

