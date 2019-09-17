Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding; Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Shares Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Its Holding by $89.86 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.48M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.87M, down from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 42.52M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 892,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.73M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 1.14M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:UNH) by 116,700 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $47.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (NYSE:EDU) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

