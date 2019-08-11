Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its At&T (T) Holding; Limoneira Company (LMNR) Had 1 Bulls

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 16.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 633,177 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 4.54 million shares with $142.49 million value, up from 3.91M last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $252.38B valuation. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 13. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M bought 500 shares worth $9,850.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 31,913 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 3,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Co holds 595,665 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management, California-based fund reported 72,900 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 25,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.39% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 20,622 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) or 1,228 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 194 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.01% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). 230,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 4,235 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) or 3,628 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 18,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $335.20 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 127.43 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Munich Re Group (Adr) (MURGY) stake by 240,675 shares to 2.13M valued at $50.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) stake by 6,140 shares and now owns 32,330 shares. Nn Group Nv (Adr) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

