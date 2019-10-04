Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted By $962,400 Its Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Stake; Shorts at TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Raised By 0.01%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) stake by 13.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 9,624 shares as Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 82,319 shares with $8.29M value, up from 72,695 last quarter. Copa Holdings S.A. now has $4.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.02. About 102,464 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) had an increase of 0.01% in short interest. TGTX’s SI was 14.43 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.01% from 14.43M shares previously. With 1.62M avg volume, 9 days are for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s short sellers to cover TGTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 628,251 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Updated Results from the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101) in Patients with Multip; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) stake by 18,460 shares to 23,641 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,710 shares and now owns 1,270 shares. Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 16.78% above currents $100.02 stock price. Copa Holdings had 9 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $12700 target in Friday, August 9 report. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 354,719 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 313,020 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% or 29,850 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 59,934 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 258,296 shares. 123,561 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability owns 70,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,005 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 700,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 8,143 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 31,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 80,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 121,050 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity. WEISS MICHAEL S also bought $351,750 worth of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Wednesday, June 26.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $499.83 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.