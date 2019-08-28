Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Bce (BCE) Holding; Celanese Has 0.89 Sentiment

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 181 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 204 sold and decreased positions in Celanese Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Celanese Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Bce Inc. (BCE) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 79,570 shares as Bce Inc. (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 3.52 million shares with $156.03 million value, up from 3.44 million last quarter. Bce Inc. now has $41.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 403,330 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY) stake by 75,054 shares to 408,243 valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,142 shares and now owns 1.39M shares. Financial Select Sector Spdr F (XLF) was reduced too.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.67 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

The stock increased 1.94% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.3. About 323,502 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 2.66% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.