Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While American International Group Cut Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 29.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 46,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 203,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.53 million, up from 157,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $378.21. About 1.95 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 33,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 522,885 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.78 million, down from 556,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 6.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: 2018 ANNUAL MEETING WILL RECONVENE ON MARCH 23; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm had resisted a deal for months, rejecting several record-breaking price tags

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.31 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 6,557 shares to 28,252 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 137,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,178 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

