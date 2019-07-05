Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.77 Million as Share Value Declined; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Position by $304,080

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 26,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.55M, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,615 are owned by Beese Fulmer Inv Management. Fiera Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Syntal Prtnrs Llc reported 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Edgar Lomax Va owns 0.82% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 179,525 shares. Cypress Capital Gru accumulated 28,179 shares. Central Savings Bank And owns 3,193 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Lc has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,856 shares. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 4,417 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.43% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.31M shares. Regal Advsrs Llc has 0.35% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 3.60M shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc accumulated 38,430 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership owns 8,243 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors holds 0.21% or 5,697 shares in its portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 633,177 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $142.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Property Mexico.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Melvin Cap Lp stated it has 900,000 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.12 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 1.84% or 49,034 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.41% or 341,983 shares. 6,164 are held by Saybrook Capital Nc. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cumberland Limited owns 0.9% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 106,614 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 164,958 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Commercial Bank has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,564 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 73,215 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Markel Corp holds 0.52% or 366,000 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.55% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,534 shares.