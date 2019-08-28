Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by $418,342; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Scout Investments Has Lifted Stake by $559,302

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.47 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 2.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 72,025 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 69,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.71. About 225,526 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 518,881 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $43.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,929 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares to 177,850 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 46,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).