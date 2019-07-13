Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Stake by $18.67 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Rwwm Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $2.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, down from 278,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Overseas Bank Ltd. (Adr (UOVEY) by 160,766 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 125,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Honda Motor Co. Ltd..

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Corporate Boards Are Supposed to Oversee Companies but Often Turn a Blind Eye – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Charlie Munger’s Only 4 Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo (WFC) to Raise Dividend to $0.51/Share, Repurchase $23.1B Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HIMX,INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

