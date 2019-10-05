Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Position by $35.72 Million; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Shares Declined, Schaller Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $688,000

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 278,651 shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 595,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.53M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 892,952 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86 million and $128.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,421 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com. Security Natl Co holds 0% or 1,490 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 27,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Company, a New York-based fund reported 30,686 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 81,681 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 573,446 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 3.10 million shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Provise Management Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 4,071 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 210 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 50,661 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Schaller Invest Inc reported 3.36M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS. 10,000 shares were bought by MADONNA HARRY, worth $51,017 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider TIERNEY BRIAN bought $29,520. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $24,167 was made by Spevak Barry on Wednesday, May 15. Flocco Theodore J JR bought $24,342 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15.