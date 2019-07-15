Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Holding by $5.06 Million as Stock Value Rose; Holderness Investments Company Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 63,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $205.14. About 13.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) accumulated 30,055 shares or 7.63% of the stock. Fosun Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,157 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services owns 55,948 shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt reported 3.95% stake. Washington Bankshares invested in 81,133 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc invested in 49,016 shares or 2.71% of the stock. 1.25M were accumulated by First Advsrs Lp. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,572 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,192 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 109,479 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 1.9% or 1.45M shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Invest Mgmt stated it has 138,849 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 72,729 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HMC) by 143,591 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $34.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF).