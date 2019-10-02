Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding By $866,430; AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (DETNF) Sellers Increased By 7.72% Their Shorts

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 16,045 shares as Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 142,453 shares with $7.77M value, down from 158,498 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc. now has $77.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 1.69 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had an increase of 7.72% in short interest. DETNF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.72% from 2.67M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 28747 days are for AKER BP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DETNF)’s short sellers to cover DETNF’s short positions. It closed at $27.59 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 14.25% above currents $53.98 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 348,337 shares to 1.74 million valued at $200.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) stake by 1.18M shares and now owns 4.69 million shares. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Mangement Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Lp accumulated 41,683 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gradient Invs has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 70,574 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 249 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 851 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 14,043 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability reported 135,163 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt owns 4,029 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Interocean Capital Limited Liability reported 489,971 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of The West has 51,666 shares. City Holding reported 806 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Company invested in 33,875 shares.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has market cap of $9.62 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had working interests in 28 fields/projects containing estimated total net proven reserves of 692 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves of 914 million barrels of oil equivalents. It has a 39.3 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016.

