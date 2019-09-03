Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Market Value Declined; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Palladium Partners Increased Position by $1.12 Million

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH FX STRATEGIST KAMAL SHARMA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 26,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.55M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,695 shares to 201,585 shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,570 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

