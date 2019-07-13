Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut By $8.83 Million Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; ATAC RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ATADF) Shorts Lowered By 8.24%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 48.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 55,880 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 60,457 shares with $9.61M value, down from 116,337 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $128.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers

ATAC RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATADF) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. ATADF’s SI was 56,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 61,900 shares previously. With 77,700 avg volume, 1 days are for ATAC RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ATADF)’s short sellers to cover ATADF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2009. About 5,646 shares traded. ATAC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATADF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

ATAC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $31.37 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consist of 8,723 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) stake by 6,805 shares to 66,758 valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) stake by 199,991 shares and now owns 2.53 million shares. Archer (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.