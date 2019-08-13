Schafer Cullen Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC); Wade G W & Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $907,687

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 85,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.93. About 7.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company's stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.75% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 100,327 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $111.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smiths Group Plc (Adr) (SMGZY) by 80,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "HSBC Bank's Personal Lending Platform Goes Live – Business Wire" on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "14 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool" published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Business Wire" on July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "JPMorgan's Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes" on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: "JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC" published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,032 shares to 197,538 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 10,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.