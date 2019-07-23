Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Position in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by $8.04 Million; Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake Has Increased by Mrj Capital Inc

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 902,072 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 100,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. About 7.36 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin Compagnie Generale (A (MGDDY) by 94,245 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $45.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Allianz Se.

