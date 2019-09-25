Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)’s Sentiment Is 1.38

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 101 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 73 reduced and sold holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 156.07 million shares, down from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RLJ Lodging Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 50 Increased: 71 New Position: 30.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 24.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 204,449 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.03 million shares with $142.61 million value, up from 823,300 last quarter. Kimberly now has $47.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) stake by 18,460 shares to 23,641 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf stake by 98,646 shares and now owns 244,609 shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.06% or 2,100 shares. 191,086 were reported by Amp Limited. Sabal Company holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 229,704 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.53% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 8,812 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hm Payson Com owns 13,359 shares. Skba Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 49,420 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 22,422 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alley Limited Company reported 0.97% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Interocean Ltd Liability Com owns 1,531 shares. Ftb holds 0.04% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 120,163 shares. 12,354 were reported by Telemus Cap Lc. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department has 0.64% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 48,778 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 5,300 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -1.93% below currents $137.8 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 18. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 23 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 23.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust for 147,358 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 110,274 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.65% in the stock. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 7.24 million shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.91M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

