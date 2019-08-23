Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Stake By $2.31 Million; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering RealPage, Inc. (RP)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 57,704 shares as Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC)’s stock declined 7.04%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 3.00M shares with $121.65 million value, up from 2.94M last quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) now has $145.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 2.62M shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- Lonmin Plc; 29/05/2018 – 67IM: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 28/03/2018 – VESUVIUS VSVS.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 675P FROM 620P; 04/05/2018 – HSBC first quarter pre-tax profit fell to $4.755 billion from $4.961 billion a year ago; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms and Withdraws HSBC Finance Corp’s Ratings; 08/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC – UPDATES ON ANNOUNCED SHARE BUY-BACK; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG PWTN.S : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 129 FROM SFR 123; 25/05/2018 – HSBC: Transfer to Become Effective July 1, Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 6.32% above currents $63.96 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc 76.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keefe Bruyette \U0026 Woods 74.0000

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 359,000 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 189 were reported by Ftb. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 2.49 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0% or 682 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 219,319 shares. Numerixs Technology reported 2,608 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Lc reported 0.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 4,200 shares. 316,500 were reported by Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 17,736 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Timessquare Ltd Co has 0.7% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.06 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 147.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 334,422 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. had sold 150,000 shares worth $8.78 million.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MAC,CM,CM.TO,HSBC,MA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) stake by 104,690 shares to 921,380 valued at $51.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) stake by 67,909 shares and now owns 3.26 million shares. Engie Sa (Adr) was reduced too.