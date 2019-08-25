Scge Management LP Position in Ringcentral (RNG) Has Lifted by $26.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Holding as Share Price Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 126,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 230,913 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 357,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 1.04 million shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 722,164 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 20,138 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.51% or 191,341 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Llc has 3,228 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 67,098 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 79,669 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 1,911 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Ww Mkts has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cap Impact holds 1.53% or 43,464 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital International holds 0.12% or 2.56M shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 330,047 shares. Blair William And Comm Il has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Pdts Partners Ltd Liability holds 77,316 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 12,784 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). D E Shaw And invested in 52,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 249,772 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.04% or 4.43M shares. Moreover, Scout has 0.64% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 972,095 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 16,483 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 2,919 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.03% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 3.26M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 66,628 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 80,957 shares. Proshare Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Street Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 7.15M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Hudson Bay Mgmt LP invested in 202,235 shares.

