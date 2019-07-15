Scge Management LP Lifted Ringcentral (RNG) Position by $26.77 Million as Valuation Rose; As Lubys (LUB) Share Price Declined, Bandera Partners Decreased Stake by $575,933

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.175. About 41,774 shares traded or 138.74% up from the average. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 48.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 156,171 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 108,009 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 50,400 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 14,429 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.12% or 2.56M shares. Daiwa Inc holds 0.02% or 24,500 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 2,259 shares. Blackrock reported 4.03 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,908 shares. Prudential Fin holds 3,600 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd accumulated 7,950 shares. Crow Point Prtn Lc reported 5,703 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,524 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability owns 63,355 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 2,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Motco invested in 202,297 shares. Bandera Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.33M shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 22,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 285,184 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 25,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,520 are held by First Manhattan. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). 195,800 are held by Vanguard Gp Incorporated. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,344 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) or 5,787 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc owns 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 69,569 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). 284,700 are held by Bridgeway Capital Inc. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).