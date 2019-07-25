Scge Management LP Increases Stake in Ringcentral (RNG); Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $345,600 as Share Value Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.49. About 146,344 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 340,001 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,995 were reported by Redwood Ltd Llc. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 90,777 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 12,784 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 1,976 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 141,908 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.03% or 21,160 shares. Fincl Ser Corp reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc holds 7,950 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Miles Capital has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Principal Grp Incorporated invested in 14,429 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “RingCentral Ranked Highest for Growth and Innovation in 2019 Frost & Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Twst.com published: “RingCentral Inc.: RingCentral Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What More Can RingCentral Add To Its Platform? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargoâ€™s CEO Search Continues – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.42M for 20.49 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 90,099 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Llc. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,795 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department owns 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 119 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 24,855 shares. Fiera Corp owns 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 13,024 shares. Invest has 0.49% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Jane Street Grp Ltd Company owns 10,270 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 129,193 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,568 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 1,600 were reported by Gam Ag.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.