Scge Management LP Increases Position in Ringcentral (RNG); Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Raised by St Germain D J Co Inc

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 11.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $123.45. About 430,756 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 2,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group has 0.04% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 3,600 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.39% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 683,008 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 15,462 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 90,777 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 662,681 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 412,270 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd reported 17,757 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Ltd Com reported 4,659 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 4,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Com holds 1% or 23,095 shares. Granite Point Mgmt Lp invested in 8,525 shares. Capital Intl holds 0.12% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2.56 million shares.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,443 shares to 213,387 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,937 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.