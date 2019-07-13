Scge Management LP Increases Holding in Hubspot (HUBS); Centene (CNC) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Position by $379,480 as Share Price Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 375,507 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.