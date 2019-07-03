Scge Management LP Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $16.60 Million as Stock Rose; Hoplite Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 06/04/2018 – Mark Bergen on Facebook and Google; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $243.97. About 3.30 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,885 shares. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Amer Assets Management Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 102,423 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 128,238 shares. 157,242 were reported by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com invested in 2.27M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lyon Street Capital Limited holds 2.73% or 5,329 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.11% stake. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrow Financial has 36,261 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79M. $128,408 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33 million was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).