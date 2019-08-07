Scge Management LP Increased Hubspot (HUBS) Stake by $2.66 Million; Brown Capital Management Increased Its Position in Proto Labs (PRLB) as Market Valuation Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80M, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $164.92. About 716,219 shares traded or 25.95% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.49 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.14. About 125,822 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 2,429 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0% or 71,270 shares. Sit Inv Assocs reported 21,275 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Smithfield Trust holds 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 38 shares. Gideon Advisors accumulated 7,529 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 51,752 shares. 122,550 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,741 shares. Advisory Svcs Llc reported 411 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 26,464 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 134,204 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 120 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 587,351 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $552.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 66 shares. Finance Management Professionals Incorporated owns 27 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 13,169 shares. 6,813 are owned by Piedmont Advsr. Arcadia Inv Mi invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 64,900 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 19,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Mngmt has 0.68% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.1% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 48,800 shares. Advsrs Asset Management has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 2,192 were accumulated by Hsbc Plc. Mairs & has 0.3% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 41,625 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.