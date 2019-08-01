Scge Management LP Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.60 Million as Shares Rose; Cibc World Markets Raised Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $27.03 Million as Stock Price Declined

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 16/04/2018 – Facebook must face class action lawsuit over face-tagging in photos, judge rules

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 1876.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 692,506 shares traded or 37.17% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,886 shares to 2,695 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Call) by 3.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,700 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).