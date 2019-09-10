Scge Management LP Has Lifted Its Hubspot (HUBS) Holding by $2.66 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Lifted by $5.40 Million Its Holding

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $13.39 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 955,187 shares traded or 61.05% up from the average. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HubSpot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBS); 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/03/2018 HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $123 FROM $113; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Important Takeaways From HubSpot’s Blockbuster Quarter – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HubSpot Announces Webcast Information for 2019 Analyst Day at INBOUND – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HubSpot Launches Redesigned App Marketplace to Make It Easier for Growing Businesses to Find and Connect with More Than 300 Integrations – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 3,356 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Co holds 18,635 shares. Invesco reported 208,447 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 16,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 1.42M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corp Delaware holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). 6,866 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt. Salem Invest Counselors holds 189 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 1,468 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company holds 183,809 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 320 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg reported 69,206 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 8,708 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Strs Ohio invested in 0.23% or 950,478 shares. Catalyst Cap stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 701,366 are held by Oz Mngmt Lp. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 2.58 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Holderness Investments Com holds 0.14% or 5,650 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) owns 400 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 76,597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 399,788 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group owns 40,839 shares.