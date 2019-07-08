Scge Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Hubspot (HUBS); Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Held by Focused Investors Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $112.88. About 5.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 799,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.80 million, up from 783,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 309,432 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 65.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin America Headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia; 27/03/2018 – HubSpot Invests in Grow.com to Help Serve SMB Market; 19/04/2018 – Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $489 MLN TO $492 MLN

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was sold by Petno Douglas B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Cap Advsrs LP invested in 1.51% or 99,699 shares. Wafra Inc invested in 0.22% or 61,115 shares. Agf Investments Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.08 million shares. 13,200 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Trust &. Pure Advisors reported 2,410 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc owns 25,519 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank reported 1.59% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 782,681 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar Asset Lc owns 12,881 shares. Arrow Finance Corp invested in 1.66% or 70,894 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Management holds 0.1% or 2,702 shares. Hendley And holds 3.63% or 70,047 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11,100 shares to 325,800 shares, valued at $53.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 26,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,700 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.34 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Kelleher John P. sold $62,450. Madeley Hunter sold $161,343 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold HUBS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 39.89 million shares or 6.49% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. 4,800 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 108,020 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc accumulated 2,841 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Ltd Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Ameriprise Fin invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 9,097 shares. Jump Trading Ltd has 5,163 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 66,149 were accumulated by Granahan Mgmt Ma. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 510,987 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public has 0% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 12,578 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 82,920 shares. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 483,840 shares.