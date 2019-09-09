Scansource (SCSC) Market Value Declined While Indexiq Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 15,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 43,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 59,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 99,767 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 10.36M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meetings; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Infosys Completes Acquisition of Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $558.73M for 21.09 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares to 157,700 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 216,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68 million for 9.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested 0.22% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 71 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 14,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc holds 0% or 137,288 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 104 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.05% or 809,018 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Communication invested in 30,956 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 34,615 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 71,700 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has invested 0.02% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 36,198 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 43,911 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 163,000 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LWC) by 116,277 shares to 136,047 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 22,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

