Scansource (SCSC) Holder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Holding by $4.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose, Hrt Financial Has Lifted by $1.75 Million Its Stake

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 239.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 9,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 4,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $200.57. About 263,229 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 125,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.87M, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 17,535 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors accumulated 11,052 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Chem Bancorp, Michigan-based fund reported 4,014 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 81,961 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 23,264 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 286,880 shares. Scout Incorporated accumulated 0.58% or 158,209 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.49% or 49,800 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 2,866 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc accumulated 972 shares. 1.40 million are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Amica Mutual Ins Company has invested 0.26% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,280 shares. Guinness Asset Limited reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 331,118 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 6,230 shares to 5,717 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,677 shares, and cut its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 169,358 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 104 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,917 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 181 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 6,700 shares. 6,546 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,878 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 526 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 35,771 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 457,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 20,725 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 44,675 shares stake. Victory Capital has 48,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio.