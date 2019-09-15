Scansource (SCSC) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Tech (UTX) by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in United Tech (UTX) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 15,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 43,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, down from 58,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in United Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 17,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 411,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, down from 429,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 79,159 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Financial Gp stated it has 19,860 shares. 15,022 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,681 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 20,960 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 2.85M were reported by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc invested in 72,695 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Boston Ltd Liability Company has 39,528 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated holds 31,004 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Hightower Lta holds 0.63% or 38,151 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7,168 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Graybill Bartz And Limited holds 4.52% or 50,637 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 0.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 375,309 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 39,484 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.81M shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 51,849 shares to 123,265 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,975 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Ltd Company has 35,420 shares. 10,850 were reported by Bailard. Invesco has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Paradigm Capital Management Inc invested in 169,700 shares. First Mercantile Communication stated it has 1,795 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group reported 2.72 million shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 4.83M shares. Systematic Management LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 9,300 shares. Pnc Services Gru Inc stated it has 853 shares. Pzena Management Lc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Management reported 22,124 shares. 183,397 are held by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 17,443 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $22.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 19,000 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $336.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 125,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS).