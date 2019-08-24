ScanSource Inc. (SCSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

We will be comparing the differences between ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Technical & System Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource Inc. 34 0.20 N/A 2.24 15.14 Okta Inc. 108 33.49 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ScanSource Inc. and Okta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 2.8% Okta Inc. 0.00% -61.7% -17.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ScanSource Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Okta Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ScanSource Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Okta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ScanSource Inc. and Okta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Okta Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The average price target of ScanSource Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 20.76%. Competitively Okta Inc. has a consensus price target of $113.29, with potential downside of -14.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that ScanSource Inc. looks more robust than Okta Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of ScanSource Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Okta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of ScanSource Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Okta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ScanSource Inc. 1.53% 3.66% -9.25% -9.66% -16.28% -1.25% Okta Inc. -4.52% 6.87% 28.08% 65.8% 162.66% 105.06%

For the past year ScanSource Inc. has -1.25% weaker performance while Okta Inc. has 105.06% stronger performance.

Summary

ScanSource Inc. beats Okta Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. Its AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products. Its Worldwide Communications & Services segment focuses on communications technologies and services. This segment provides voice and data products, such as private branch exchanges (PBX), key systems, and telephone handsets and components that are used in voice, fax, data, voice recognition, call center management, and IP communication applications; converged communication products, such as telephone and IP network interfaces, voice over Internet protocol systems, PBX integration products, and carrier-class board systems-level products; and video products comprising video and voice conferencing, and network systems. This segment also offers data networking products that include switches, servers, and routers; and provides value-added support programs and services, such as education and training, customer configuration, marketing services, network assessments, WiFi services, and partnership programs. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.