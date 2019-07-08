ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Reaches $31.69 After 6.00% Down Move; American Home Mortgage Investment (AHH)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

The stock of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 151,799 shares traded or 27.48% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTORThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $814.62M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $29.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SCSC worth $48.88M less.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.13 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 48.39 P/E ratio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 516,411 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 61,615 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.42% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 56,000 shares.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $122,760 was made by GRAINGER MICHAEL J on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.3% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Thb Asset has invested 0.12% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Citadel Advisors Lc has 21,268 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 0.01% or 457,731 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 6,772 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 12,605 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 209,193 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 8,821 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.57% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company New York, New York-based fund reported 72,382 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 125,517 shares.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $814.62 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.