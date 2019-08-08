ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Aaon (AAON) Sellers Increased By 1.65% Their Shorts

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. SCSC’s profit would be $21.34 million giving it 9.58 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 5,441 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) had an increase of 1.65% in short interest. AAON’s SI was 4.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.65% from 4.50M shares previously. With 137,100 avg volume, 33 days are for Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON)’s short sellers to cover AAON’s short positions. The SI to Aaon Inc’s float is 11.33%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 7,184 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 6,772 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 165,811 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 329 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Northern holds 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 765,876 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7,705 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com reported 14,692 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 15,495 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J bought $122,760 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $817.19 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AAON, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 341,351 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). First Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 6,650 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Principal Group Incorporated reported 325,794 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 37,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 0% or 10,025 shares. Invesco Limited reported 77,361 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 514,091 shares. 190,960 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. 1,224 were accumulated by Ls Ltd Liability Corporation. 82,454 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 47,161 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 47.47 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.