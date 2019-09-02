ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Contrasting side by side

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) and Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL), both competing one another are Technical & System Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource Inc. 34 0.18 N/A 2.24 15.14 Tyler Technologies Inc. 221 9.90 N/A 3.38 69.04

In table 1 we can see ScanSource Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tyler Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ScanSource Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ScanSource Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ScanSource Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 2.8% Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5%

Volatility and Risk

ScanSource Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tyler Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ScanSource Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ScanSource Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ScanSource Inc. and Tyler Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$36 is ScanSource Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.39%. Competitively the average price target of Tyler Technologies Inc. is $267.5, which is potential 4.27% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ScanSource Inc. looks more robust than Tyler Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of ScanSource Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.5% of Tyler Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ScanSource Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 1% are Tyler Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ScanSource Inc. 1.53% 3.66% -9.25% -9.66% -16.28% -1.25% Tyler Technologies Inc. 4.3% 5.82% 3.29% 23.17% 4.1% 25.58%

For the past year ScanSource Inc. has -1.25% weaker performance while Tyler Technologies Inc. has 25.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc. beats ScanSource Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. Its AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products. Its Worldwide Communications & Services segment focuses on communications technologies and services. This segment provides voice and data products, such as private branch exchanges (PBX), key systems, and telephone handsets and components that are used in voice, fax, data, voice recognition, call center management, and IP communication applications; converged communication products, such as telephone and IP network interfaces, voice over Internet protocol systems, PBX integration products, and carrier-class board systems-level products; and video products comprising video and voice conferencing, and network systems. This segment also offers data networking products that include switches, servers, and routers; and provides value-added support programs and services, such as education and training, customer configuration, marketing services, network assessments, WiFi services, and partnership programs. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.