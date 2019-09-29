ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) is a company in the Technical & System Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of ScanSource Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ScanSource Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.93% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ScanSource Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanSource Inc. 83,399,866.93% 6.30% 2.80% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ScanSource Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ScanSource Inc. 25.07M 30 15.14 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

ScanSource Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ScanSource Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanSource Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

ScanSource Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. The peers have a potential upside of 103.41%. Based on the results given earlier, ScanSource Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ScanSource Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ScanSource Inc. 1.53% 3.66% -9.25% -9.66% -16.28% -1.25% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year ScanSource Inc. had bearish trend while ScanSource Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ScanSource Inc. are 2.1 and 1. Competitively, ScanSource Inc.’s peers have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. ScanSource Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ScanSource Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ScanSource Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, ScanSource Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ScanSource Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors ScanSource Inc.’s competitors beat ScanSource Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. Its AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products. Its Worldwide Communications & Services segment focuses on communications technologies and services. This segment provides voice and data products, such as private branch exchanges (PBX), key systems, and telephone handsets and components that are used in voice, fax, data, voice recognition, call center management, and IP communication applications; converged communication products, such as telephone and IP network interfaces, voice over Internet protocol systems, PBX integration products, and carrier-class board systems-level products; and video products comprising video and voice conferencing, and network systems. This segment also offers data networking products that include switches, servers, and routers; and provides value-added support programs and services, such as education and training, customer configuration, marketing services, network assessments, WiFi services, and partnership programs. ScanSource, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.