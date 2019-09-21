Scansource Com (SCSC) Shareholder Foundry Partners Increased Its Position by $580,160; Bio Techne (TECH) Shareholder First Light Asset Management Increased Holding by $348,400 as Stock Price Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 28,491 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, up from 26,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $200.43. About 134,678 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc Com (SCSC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 18,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 183,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, up from 165,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 136,528 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0% or 338,034 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 19,301 shares. Systematic Fincl L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,265 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 128,579 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 15,150 shares. Ls Advsrs has 759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 24,219 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 22,900 shares. Cna Fin has 34,503 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com stated it has 0.24% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Prudential has invested 0.02% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 454,678 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 61,243 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 16,103 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 4,264 shares to 25,259 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,817 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap reported 196,142 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.71% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 328,584 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,030 shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0.04% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 64,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,400 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 300 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 180 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Comm has 0.05% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 12,650 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 79,845 shares. 12 West Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 356,212 shares. Ruggie Capital Group has invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0% or 54 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,530 activity. Kummeth Charles R. had bought 200 shares worth $37,000 on Monday, September 9.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181,230 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $16.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 403,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).