SBA Communications (SBAC) Reaches $254.29 52-Week High; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE)

The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high and has $264.46 target or 4.00% above today’s $254.29 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $28.76 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $264.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.15 billion more. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $254.29. About 246,692 shares traded. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has risen 55.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBAC News: 09/03/2018 Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to SBA Tower Trust wireless tower-backed securities; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Rev $458.3M; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Net $31.5M; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS – ON APRIL 11 UNIT ENTERED 2018 REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO SECONDED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 7, 2014; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications Sees FY Rev $1.727B-$1.747B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.9% Position in SBA Comms; 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS 1Q REV. $458.3M, EST. $453.2M; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI BOOSTED COMMITMENTS TO $1.25B VS $1B; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASED REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.25 BLN – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LON:LSE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. London Stock Exchange Group PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by HSBC. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) on Monday, February 11 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Commerzbank on Thursday, May 2. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 4 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Berenberg. See London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SBA Communications has $27000 highest and $195 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is -6.60% below currents $254.29 stock price. SBA Communications had 20 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $207 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Citigroup maintained SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) rating on Friday, March 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $227 target.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $28.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 223.85 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 50.03% less from 4.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd has 5.19% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) for 2.47M shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 14,909 shares.

The stock increased 0.44% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6840. About 447,872 shares traded. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSE) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. The company has market cap of 23.92 billion GBP. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other divisions. It has a 50.37 P/E ratio. The firm operates a range of international equity, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, which is a EuropeÂ’s fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

