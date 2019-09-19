SBA Communications (SBAC) Downgraded from “Overweight” Rating By Morgan Stanley; Rhumbline Advisers Lifted By $10.57 Million Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding

Rhumbline Advisers increased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers acquired 185,475 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 7.45M shares with $425.39 million value, up from 7.26M last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $247.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 8.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from a “Overweight” rating to a “Equal-Weight” rating in a analysts report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, 19 September. The firm now has a $249.0000 TP on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s TP would suggest a potential downside of -1.73%.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Advisers holds 27,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 24,295 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Sather Gp. Westfield Mngmt Communications LP has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,758 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.56% or 119,052 shares. Eaton Vance has 8.39M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 296,301 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group has invested 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riggs Asset Managment Comm reported 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.29% or 17,656 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,500 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 838,477 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Com has 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 74,557 shares to 3.38M valued at $720.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp Com Stk (NYSE:LVS) stake by 5,995 shares and now owns 412,092 shares. Avery Dennison Corp Com (NYSE:AVY) was reduced too.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $28.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 223.05 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

Among 5 analysts covering SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SBA Communications Corporation has $29200 highest and $21500 lowest target. $250.20’s average target is -1.26% below currents $253.39 stock price. SBA Communications Corporation had 15 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SBAC in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

