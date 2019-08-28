SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Since SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications Corporation 215 15.33 N/A 0.29 834.73 Ooma Inc. 13 1.91 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SBA Communications Corporation and Ooma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5% Ooma Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -20.2%

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications Corporation has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ooma Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SBA Communications Corporation are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Ooma Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ooma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SBA Communications Corporation and Ooma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Ooma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

SBA Communications Corporation’s downside potential is -7.82% at a $243 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Ooma Inc. is $20.25, which is potential 58.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ooma Inc. appears more favorable than SBA Communications Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of SBA Communications Corporation shares and 71.5% of Ooma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 8% are Ooma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59% Ooma Inc. 6.45% 23.04% 2.44% -14.05% -16.74% -6.12%

For the past year SBA Communications Corporation has 51.59% stronger performance while Ooma Inc. has -6.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats Ooma Inc.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.