SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Comparison side by side

Since SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) are part of the Diversified Communication Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications Corporation 213 15.17 N/A 0.29 834.73 Iridium Communications Inc. 24 5.45 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SBA Communications Corporation and Iridium Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.69 beta indicates that SBA Communications Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Iridium Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SBA Communications Corporation. Its rival Iridium Communications Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Iridium Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SBA Communications Corporation and Iridium Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Iridium Communications Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

SBA Communications Corporation’s downside potential is -6.83% at a $243 average target price. Meanwhile, Iridium Communications Inc.’s average target price is $22.67, while its potential downside is -0.35%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Iridium Communications Inc. seems more appealing than SBA Communications Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SBA Communications Corporation and Iridium Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 84% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of SBA Communications Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Iridium Communications Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59% Iridium Communications Inc. 0.75% 8.63% -7.09% 32.36% 43.73% 37.89%

For the past year SBA Communications Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Iridium Communications Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats Iridium Communications Inc.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. It offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications services; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications services; broadband data services; push-to-talk services; and machine-to-machine services for sending and receiving data from fixed and mobile assets in remote locations to a central monitoring station. The company also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message services, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, it offers voice and data solutions, including personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircraft; aircraft and submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as offers netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defenseÂ’s dedicated gateway. Further, the company provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and machine-to-machine data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. The company sells its products and services to commercial end users through wholesale distribution network, service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. Iridium Communications Inc. was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in McLean, Virginia.